പൂജാരയിൽ ‘ചാരിനിന്ന്’ സുന്ദർ, സിറാജ്, ഗിൽ, താക്കൂർ, പന്ത് സമ്മാനിച്ച ജയം; സാഭിമാനം ഇന്ത്യ!

Last time Australia lost a Gabba Test...



🇺🇸 George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election



🎶 Bad Medicine by Bon Jovi was charting #1



👶 Virat Kohli was 16 days old



🏏 Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut