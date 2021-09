അസ്സലാക്കി കൊൽക്കത്ത: ബാംഗ്ലൂരിനെ 9 വിക്കറ്റിനു വീഴ്ത്തി; 10 ഓവർ ശേഷിക്കെ ജയം

3⃣ Overs

9⃣ Runs

3⃣ Wickets@Russell12A put on an absolute show with the ball in Abu Dhabi 👍 👍 #VIVOIPL #KKRvRCB @KKRiders



Sit back & relive his 3-wicket haul against #RCB 🎥 👇https://t.co/Tx5H1TCGX6