കോലിയും രോഹിത്തും 1–ാം ടെസ്റ്റിനില്ല, രാഹുൽ പരുക്കേറ്റും പുറത്ത്; ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് തിരിച്ചടി

NEWS - Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad.



KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand.



