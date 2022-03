പതിനൊന്നാമൻ 85*, 10–ാം വിക്കറ്റിൽ 191 റൺസ് കൂട്ടുകെട്ട്; ജാർഖണ്ഡിന് ‘റൺമല’ (880)

After MSD & Ishan the next WK from Jharkhand is getting ready to storm the Indian Cricket



Kumar Kushagra bringing up his Maiden double hundred in PQF of Ranji.! he ended up with 266 (270) 37*4,2*6



He is just 17#RanjiTrophy | #PQF | #JHAvNAG | pic.twitter.com/f8FrGLKgKi