ട്വന്റി20യിൽ പാക്കിസ്ഥാനെ നാണം കെടുത്തി; ചരിത്ര വിജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കി അഫ്ഗാനിസ്ഥാൻ

This was the 𝓜𝓞𝓜𝓔𝓝𝓣! 👌



The President @MohammadNabi007 finished the job in some style to make history and win the game for Afghanistan. 🤩🔥#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #LobaBaRangRawri pic.twitter.com/QPdMimCEdB