റൊണാൾഡോയും പോർച്ചുഗലും ഖത്തർ ലോകകപ്പിന്; പോളണ്ട്, സെനഗൽ യോഗ്യത നേടി

Toko Ekambi sends Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the World Cup in the 124th minute against Algeria who just scored in the 118th minute in a thriller 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #CMRALG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/anH2SuZFXd