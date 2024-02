#Messi's visit to #HongKong was the biggest scam of the century & right before #ChineseNewYear2024 too. Organizer paid $2m USD for the visit with a $1m HKD venue subsidy.😅#LionelMessi no-show ignites booing & calls for refunds at Inter Miami match in HK https://t.co/bgyXH0Sy8B pic.twitter.com/5LD2bkflY6