ഒൻപതാം ദിനം ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് രണ്ടു വെള്ളി; പി.വി. സിന്ധു സെമിഫൈനലിൽ

Avinash Sable you beauty!

Avinash wins SILVER in 3000m Steeplechase clocking New National Record mark of 8:11.20 ( just 0.05 secs behind Kenyan).

Hear this: Kenya has won all Gold, Silver & Bronze in all 10 CWG previous editions.

Proud of you Avinash | @afiindia #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/8KWPb0gXoH