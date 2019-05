കത്രീനയോ ദീപികയോ–ആരാണ് പിങ്ക് ഫ്ലോറലിൽ സുന്ദരി?

View this post on Instagram

It takes the best director, best writers, best crew, best hair, best makeup, best every single person on set to eventually give you a " Best Actor"🌞Cause you are nothing without your tribe♥️This is for Team #Raazi, for @meghnagulzar & for all those unsung heroes who gave up their lives for the country. Thank you for all the love! #zeecineawards2019 wearing: @celiakritharioti