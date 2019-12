View this post on Instagram

He always blows our mind away! @ayushmannk at the Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards 2019 @tajlandsend Associate partners: @organicindiaofficial | @ballyscolombosrilanka | @netsurfnetwork | @drtvacha | @vinayaranhaofficial Celebration partners: @reservedexperiences Powered by: @brihansnaturalproducts Telecast Partner: @mygoodtimes @tajlandsend