കരുത്തൻ സ്റ്റൈലിൽ ടൊവീനോ; വൈറലായ ചിത്രത്തിനു പിന്നിൽ

View this post on Instagram

Success is not final, Failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts. Eid Mubarak to you and your family :-) Presenting Manorama Online Joyalukkas Celebrity Calendar Mobile App and I am happy to be part of it . Download - www.manoramaonline.com/calendar Concept and Direction : @fashionmongerachu Photography : @tijojohnphotography Fashion Styling: @amrutha_c_r Hair and Makeup: @shibin4865 Retouch : @jeminighosh Mobile App : @Aminseethy Project Developer : @rockymartintom Project Head : @Santhoshgeorgejacob #manoramaonline #celebrity calendar #joyalukkas #fashionmonger #manoramacalendar