മുക്കുവനും കടലും

ചോദ്യവിശകലനം



∙ രണ്ടാം പേപ്പറിൽ പാർട്ട് A ഇംഗ്ലിഷിൽ നിന്ന് 15 ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ

∙ എല്ലാം ഒബ്ജക്ടീവ് ടൈപ്പ് മൾട്ടിപ്പിൾ ചോയ്സ് ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ

∙ എല്ലാ ചോദ്യങ്ങൾക്കും ഉത്തരമെഴുതണം

∙ ആകെ 15 സ്കോർ

ചോദ്യങ്ങളുടെ സ്വഭാവം

ഖണ്ഡിക വായിച്ച് ഉത്തരമെഴുതേണ്ട മൂന്നോ നാലോ ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ, പദ്യശകലം വായിച്ച് ഉത്തരമെഴുതേണ്ട രണ്ടോ മൂന്നോ ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ, പാഠഭാഗങ്ങളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട വ്യാകരണ സംബന്ധമായ ഏതാനും ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ ഇവയാണ് ഇംഗ്ലിഷ് വിഭാഗത്തിൽ സാധാരണയായി ഉൾപ്പെടുത്താറുള്ളത്.

കഴിഞ്ഞ തവണ പരീക്ഷയ്ക്ക് ചോദിച്ച ഏതാനും ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ പരിചയപ്പെടാം.

Questions

1- 3: Read the following story and answer the questions that follow by choosing the right answer from the options given along with each question.

On the coast of Cuba lived an old fisherman. He was thin and had deep lines on the back of his neck. His skin was dark, and his hands had marks made by pulling heavy fish out of the ocean. His eyes were cheerful.

For eighty-four days the old man did not catch any fish. People said that he was unlucky. But the old man still loved the sea. On the eighty-fifth day, the old man sailed farther out to the deep sea. Soon his fishing – line was pulled gently by a big fish which was swimming very deep in the water. The fish was so powerful that it pulled the boat after it. It took the small boat far out in the sea. The old man could no longer see the land.

“Fish,” he said softly, “I will stay with you until I’m dead”.

The old man pulled the line a little tighter. But he did not dare pull it suddenly. The fish might jump and escape. But the fish was strong and brave. It pulled the boat on and on.

When the fish rose at last to the top of the water, the old man saw that it was two feet longer than his boat. The old man had seen many fish, but this one was the largest he had ever seen.

On the morning of the third day the end came. Tired and out of pain, the old man threw his warpoon into the heart of the large fish. The fish rose high out of the water, showing all its power and beauty. The next moment it was dead.

Slowly and painfully, the old man tied the fish to the side of the boat. Then he turned back and sailed towards the distant coastline. When he reached the land, no fish was left. Only the large white backbone.

The next morning the fishermen in the village stood round the small boat. They measured the big bone of the fish. It was eighteen feet long.

“What a fish it was!” Someone said, “We have never seen such a fish”.

1. The boat was ................. than the fish

a. heavier

b. lighter

c. two feet longer

d. two feet shorter

2. The fisherman was unable to see the land because................

a. he was very old

b. he was thin and weak

c. he had sailed very far in the sea

d. he had sailed in the small boat

3. The fish might jump and escape. Here, “escape” means................

a. fight with energy

b. get away from danger

c. kill the enemy

d. get into trouble

Questions

4 – 6: Read the following poem and answer the questions that follow by choosing the right answer from the options given.

Weavers, weaving at break of day,

Why do you weave a garment so gay ?

Blue as the wing of a halcyon wild,

We weave the robes of a new-born child.

Weavers, weaving at fall of night,

Why do you weave a garment so bright ?

Like the plumes of a peacock, purple and green,

We weave the marriage-veils of a queen.

Weavers, weaving solemn and still,

What do you weave in the moon light chill ?

White as a feather and white as a cloud,

We weave a dead man’s funeral shroud.

4. The colour of the queen’s marriage – veil is................

a. bright blue

b. purple and green

c. white

d. yellow

5. The weavers weave early in the morning for the................

a. new-born child

b. dead man

c. queen

d. old people

6. The rhyme scheme followed in the first stanza is.................

a. abab

b. abba

c. bbaa

d. aabb

Questions

7 to 10: Choose the right answer from the options given

7. The girl ................ lives next door is my friend

a. who

b. which

c. that

d. whom

8. When I saw him, he................playing cricket

a. is

b. was

c. will be

d. has been

9. I wish I................a peacock

a. were

b. was

c. am

d. have

10. If he had played well, he................the match.

a. will win

b. could win

c. can win

d. could have won

Answers

1. d, 2. c, 3. b, 4. b,

5. a, 6. d, 7. a, 8. b

9.a, 10. d