വംശനാശഭീഷണി നേരിടുന്ന വരയാടുകളുടെ സംരക്ഷണത്തിന് 25.14 കോടി

A historic day today for us at #TNForest as India's first 'Project Nilgiri Tahr' takes shape. Government orders issued for conservation of the most beautiful & enigmatic Nilgiri Tahr, the State animal of TN at a cost of Rs 25.14 Cr. VC& Pic S.Natarajan & WWF #ProjectNilgiriTahr pic.twitter.com/FAlqqMMaZY