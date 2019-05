ആ കുഞ്ഞു സ്വപ്നം 100 ദിവസം പൂർത്തിയാക്കി; ആശുപത്രി കിടക്കയിൽ നിന്ന് രജിഷ

View this post on Instagram

Lying in the hospital bed can make your mind wander into spaces you don’t even want to. And right when I thought this day was going to be bad, came out this photo and the news that our little dream called June has completed 100 days! A dream that we carried for so long and became a reality coz of so many of you. Gratitude in abundance to all those who gave her wings. Let us all keep telling stories, beautiful beautiful stories.. #100daysofjune @ahammed_khabeer @actor_vijaybabu PS: still healing from the knee injury, praying for a faster recovery! ♥️