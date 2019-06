മലയാളിയുടെ ‘മഞ്ഞുപോലൊരു പെൺകുട്ടി’; പുതിയ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ വൈറൽ

View this post on Instagram

Some wait for love. Some wait for God. Some wait on luck. Some for a text. Some on a miracle. Some wait on a call. Some wait for trains. Some for the rain. Some wait for weekends. Some wait for answers. Some wait for an end. Some for a start. Some wait to bridge. Some wait to part. Some wait to heal. Some wait for a sign. Some wait for a whisper saying they'll do just fine. Some wait for a shoulder. Some wait for a hand. Some wait to find their own footing in an alien land. Some wait for forgiveness. Some wait to forget. Some wait to stop their tears from leaving the pillow wet. Some wait to feed themselves the truth. Some wait to convince themselves of the lies. Some wait to mend. Some wait to discover what lies beyond the bend. Some wait to ignite. Some wait to reunite. Some wait for the future. Some wait for the old. Some wait for another chance at their winning goal. Some wait for the snow. Some wait for sunshine. Some wait to make it to the finish line. And so we all wait, and we all wait against time.