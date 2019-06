മമ്മൂട്ടി ചിത്രം ഉണ്ട; പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

Just watched #Unda guys.

What a movie. Nothing to say.

Excellent making from @KhalidhRahman. Realistic creation with perfection. Excellent performance from all the cast. No need to say specially about @mammukka. Megastar as always💯

Overall a must watch movie.

My Rating 4.5/5. pic.twitter.com/Jwmzamx63O — Ibru7412 (@Ibru74121) June 14, 2019

#Unda - Realistic approach with equal amount of humour and thrills. Climax portions and the technical aspects are the main plus. SI Mani is a benchmark character in Megastar's career. The freshness in plot and the performances makes it a must watch. #Loved — Martin N Joseph (@mnj993) June 14, 2019