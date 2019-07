പതിനെട്ടാം പടി; അഭിനയത്തിൽ പുതുചുവടുമായി ധന്യ വർമ

View this post on Instagram

Trial by fire 😀...when the director beckons you to rehearse your lines... And to add to my angst 😀 the producer Mr Shaji Nadeshan is listening in too... . . Shanker Ramakrishnan, the director is a man who aims for perfection and no compromises on that front...so for a newbie in the movies this can turn out to be a huge learning ground...am sure all the young actors who are debuting in the movie will vouch for that... . . Films aren't easy business.. you need passion and patience both in good amounts :)