നായികയായ സിനിമ തിയറ്ററുകളിൽ; അമേരിക്കയിൽ വീട്ടുജോലി ചെയ്ത് സംവൃത

That's Geetha's first selfie. A character played with much love after 7 long years is hitting theatres today. Doing daily chores at home from the other side of the world, I can only hope and pray that everything goes well and our humble movie gets a warm welcome in the theaters. #hope #goodthoughts #fingerscrossed #geethaisyoursfromtoday #sathyamparanjaviswasikuvo