ആ നായ കുരച്ചത് എനിക്ക് വേണ്ടിയോ അതോ ഗന്ധർവന് വേണ്ടിയോ: ശാലിൻ

I pass this way everyday for my shoot and I felt this home so familiar. I was just wondering if my friends were staying there or something. And today this friend of mine casually said that this is where the movie ‘Njan Gandharvan’ was shot! Thats it! I had to jump out the car and crash the gate to get this pic! PS. The dog was barking throughout and I was not sure if it was for me or the real gandharvan 💕