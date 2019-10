നിർമാണ കമ്പനിയുമായി ദുൽഖർ; ‘കൈപിടിച്ച് മകൾ മറിയം’

View this post on Instagram

Been wracking my brains and everyone else’s for months now ! I’ve finally arrived at a logo I think represents Wayfarer Films ! Full credit to @jamshad_kpz for designing it. There’s a little hat tip to a special someone in the logo. Coming to the name, A wayfarer is an explorer. Someone who traverses unknown terrain by foot. I hope we can do that in the cinema we produce and are a part of. I’ve never been more excited about a venture of mine. I really wish to continue to entertain all of you with not just films where I play the lead, but also content I want to back and stories I want to tell. Here’s to new beginnings !!! #wayfarerfilms #gotmarieinthelogo #beyondexcited #blessed #lifethrowsyouchances #grabeverysingleone