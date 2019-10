അന്നെനിക്ക് 18 വയസ്സ്: ഓർമകളുമായി പൂർണിമ ഇന്ദ്രജിത്ത്

View this post on Instagram

So I found this pic today and then I thought what a precious pic to do a throwback post ! Taken when I was all of 18 doing my first year in college, this was captured way back in 1997. That’s a 22 year long journey since this cover picture. The pre social media the pre smart phone Poornima Mohan! I still remember what my thoughts were when I sat in front of that camera trying to blink my heavily glued eyelashes while I was attempting my best pose. It was shot by one of the leading photographers of the time named Rajan Paul. He had briefed me about how much of a task it is to break through the cover of Vanitha, and what a significant step it can be. I vividly remember the curious 18 year old already imagining the compliments and the applause that will come my way once am on cover, that first step into a world which has been a dream and a drive ever since I remember. Dreams are real ♥️ I am where ever I am today because i dreamed of it ...so go ahead and dream big !!! Ps: Those are my real nails 😅 Photographer: @rajanpaulacademy Rajanpaul Magazine : @vanithaofficial HMU & Styling by Me (Slow clap for my innovative bindhi ) Wardrobe & Jewellery courtesy : Mom That strap watch( if you can see )was my father’s gift when I joined college that year !