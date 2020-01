വസ്ത്രത്തിലും മുഖത്തും ചോരക്കറ; നടിയുടെ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട് വൈറൽ

View this post on Instagram

Consent?... what is consent he said...my might is my right. Choice? Your choice...really?...he mocked! I whimpered, I begged , I cried. Rape?...when rape is inevitable lie back and enjoy it..thats what he said...lashed out..clawed..brute Force..tearing..searing... damaging..till eternity... I picked up my broken self.. physically, emotionally...null and void... no feelings... a body without soul.. jeered, taunted, scorned...I am a woman 🌺 Conceptualized and shot by ace fashion photographer @somsarkaar Assisted by- Bharat Jadhav Supported by👇 Prosthetic Makeup Artist- @rajeshjchauhan Layout and Design- @viscomm_ Copy- @stu.much Caption: @ashu_mois Video- @kv2_4 Special Thanks to @groverajesh (MD and CEO-Viscomm 360 Communications.), @groverritika and @sameerdealjeans (MD and Chairman- Dealjeans)for their kind support to this campaign. #antirape #rape #rapesurvivor #violenceagainstwomen #victimblamimg #endrape #consent #consentissexy #nomeansno #stoprape