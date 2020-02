രണ്ട് വിവാഹങ്ങളും ഓർക്കാൻ ഇഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നില്ല: മീര വാസുദേവ്

View this post on Instagram

Self-shot... Photographer: Me No make up Costume: My faded jaded night dress. . Who says perfection is the other's judgement of you? I am my own strength, I am my own inspiration, I am a survivor, I am Shakti ... No matter what, hold your self high in your own sight... Have a vision of yourself at your best and with complete focus, give everything you do, your 100% . . #selflove #meeracle #meeracletransformation #meeravasudevan #actormeeravasudevan #actressmeeravasudevan #sharestrong #womenwhoinspire