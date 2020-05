ആ കമന്റ് ഒരു കുട്ടിയുടേത് ആയിരുന്നു, ഇനി ഈ ആഭാസം അനുവദിക്കില്ല: ശ്രിന്ദ

View this post on Instagram

Social media is a wonderful ground to share so much creativity, voices, opinions, information, however, It's also a platform for many people to instigate hate and negativity. I'm usually not one to react to hateful messages and vulgar comments because 100% of the time it has nothing to do with me, rather it has everything to do with the person behind the phone typing it out, screaming for attention. Understanding and accepting this has always put me in a peaceful state of mind, despite all the trolls and bullies online saying their bit to inflict a part of the hate they hoard on to the world. This person, that honestly looks like a child from his profile has been so abusive via comments on my profile, and I've just about had enough. This has escalated into a vulgar chat with people fighting for and against. Thank you for the boy that stood up for me, but I'm really sorry, this is not the way to go about it. To anyone reading this, I will not tolerate any kind of hate, abuse and profanity on my page, period. This is not ok, talking like this is NOT OK. What I wear is MY choice, but spreading hate through abusive language and vulgarity on my profile IS YOURS and it is something I will not tolerate anymore. THIS HAS TO STOP. Respect! Respect people, the world around you, the food you eat, the work you do, RESPECT YOURSELF enough to know better, to be better, to DO BETTER! I want all of you to see this, inspite of how much I do not want to share this, because I'm done letting bullies slide. Please help and report this profile and tag the necessary accounts for action that needs to be taken. @calisth3nic_lover @mr.appukuttan_