എനിക്കറിയാം അച്ഛന് തിരിച്ച് വരാനാവില്ലെന്ന്: വികാരനിർഭരയായി ആൻ അഗസ്റ്റിൻ

I would sometimes call out Acha loudly & wish you would respond,even when I know you can’t. i know you are not coming back, but I really wish you could. You were our critique, comfort & strength! You taught us to celebrate life, face defeat, find strength even in pain. I was lucky to see your passion for acting and cinema since childhood & I really hope you are proud of watever little I couId do.Miss you Acha and I miss calling out to you.❤️