‘ധൈര്യം സമ്മതിക്കണം’: ചിറയ്ക്കൽ കാളിദാസനൊപ്പം നടി ദൃശ്യയുടെ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട്; വിഡിയോ

View this post on Instagram

EMPOWERED 👑 I felt great shooting with THE almighty #CHIRAKKAL #kalidasan . I’m a big fan !! Incase if u don’t know , he is the big guy in BAHUBALI 2. I thank my mom , Prethy Mema and Deepa miss for accomplishing this moment. And also @rainbow_media_clt for capturing the best 🙈 . 📸 @rainbow_media_clt . . MUA @sakshya_makeover . @nostu_originals . Jewellery @minar_fashion_jewellery . @kshatriyan_ @jeringeorgev #moretocome