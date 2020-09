‘എന്റെ പൊന്നോ നമിച്ചു’; ശർവാനിയുടെ മറുപടിയും അമല പോളിന്റെ കമന്റും

View this post on Instagram

Ente ponnoooo namichu....Pwoli mol 🦄if I had half the spirit you have.. That's enlightenment if you respond not react and she does it in the most humorous way...keep goingggg you soul rocker @sharvani.c__ @popeye__media . 👽 #selfcontrolisstrength #calmnessismastery #dontallowyouremotionstooverpoweryourintelligence