‘കനകം കാമിനി കലഹം’ എങ്ങനെ; പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

Damn... complete laughter riot🤣🤣 #KanakamKaaminiKalaham Must watch!! Got some JathiRatnalu vibes !! Special mention for title cards very creative ❤ pic.twitter.com/wkC3RFXw2c

#KanakamKaaminiKalaham is a mad cap chaotic comedy, which may not be to everyone's liking. Like the title suggest s #KaKaaKa is about gold, women & Riot. All the actors did tremendous job especially #GraceAntony & #VincyAloshious.