രാജമൗലിയുടെ ദീർഘവീക്ഷണം; ഇന്ത്യ പോലും തഴഞ്ഞ ‘ആർആർആർ’

M.M. Keeravaani on the impact of #RRR winning the #Oscar for best original song with “Naatu Naatu”: “It is just the beginning… so that the Western world focuses more on Indian music and Asian music, which is long due.” https://t.co/vBDJNHijqQ pic.twitter.com/4SuSSMrYpb — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Ram Charan talks how grateful he is for all of the love and support across the globe for #RRR at tonight’s #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6r3gP8yOTJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023