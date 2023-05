തെലുങ്കിൽ കത്തിക്കയറി ‘2018’; മൂന്നുദിവസം കൊണ്ട് വാരിയത് 4.5 കോടി

#2018Movie 24 Days Kerala Boxoffice Collection Update: Gross : 80.1 Crores - All time highest grosser at Kerala boxoffice - First ever film to breach the 80 Cr marks from Kerala boxoffice Industry Hit 🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/gufMMl4WCK

#2018Movie has put up a decent show in AP. Total weekend AP & TS Gross ₹3.6 Cr Apx. (Poster Figures are different) While the numbers are small, the costs are also, so it shall turn out to be a profitable venture with decent weekdays. https://t.co/7vpyREwVhB