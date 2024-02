#Anweshippinkandethum -A very good investigation thriller with a tinch of freshness to it. Good 🎥 ,great editing ,Apt bgm and a string of vry gd performances and @ttovino s matured act makes this a very gd watch. In fact d best investigative malayalam film I hve seen recently. pic.twitter.com/RoCgtcQqw8 — Balu (@getbalumenon) February 9, 2024

#AnweshippinKandethum Review :



This film offers a close to reality and more rooted approach to crime investigation. Filmmaker Darwin Kuriakose has opted for a more detailed and elaborate narration rather than a fast paced thriller. The best part is that the art direction… pic.twitter.com/KaAPJdNc8W — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) February 9, 2024