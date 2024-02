#Premalu had a SUPER STRONG Monday in KBO 🔥



The film started off slowly in morning shows and gathered pace from evening shows by collecting close to ₹1.50 Crore on its 'Fourth Day' with an average occupancy of 48% & tickets sold close to 1 Lakh.



Kickass trending 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/alNynAUiUi