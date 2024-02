.@mammukka is god level terrific in #Bramayugam🙏 How can an actor peak so many times in his career? Don’t think there’s any actor in India at the moment who can even come close to the versatility of this genius. Performance of a lifetime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6P7L4PlOiI — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) February 15, 2024

#Bramayugam: A Cult Classic 🔥



One of the most brilliant film's ever made in Indian cinema.❤️‍🔥



The legendary #Mammootty delivers top notch and award winning performance. He is phenomenal and can't be compared with anyone 🙌



He is GOAT 🐐



The score, visuals and frames are just… pic.twitter.com/lAmW6HkBrO — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) February 15, 2024