43 years of togetherness 🥰❤️🥰❤️🥰my darling amma & appa !!!! .. always standing by each other rock solid 💜🥰😘😘😘 amma cherishes and makes appa wear the chain and rings they exchanged 43 years ago, every year 😊🥹❤️ !!!!! Love you both too much and more 🩷❤️🧡#CoupleGoals pic.twitter.com/NyLEtZcovI