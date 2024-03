RECORD OPENING for a MALAYALAM MOVIE in Karnataka Box Office 🔥🔥🔥



First Malayalam movie to open with 1+ crore gross collection 🥵🙏#Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLife 🔥



SUPERB REVIEWS + @hombalefilms MASS RELEASE.@PrithviOfficial 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FnkvNo0kWr — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 28, 2024

Record Opening for #PrithvirajSukumaran:



Expecting close to 15 Crores Gross Collection for #Aadujeevitham on its opening day worldwide.



8+ Crores from the domestic market & $750K overseas as per early estimates.



All-time Blockbuster Opening Worldwide 💥💥💥 #TheGoatLife pic.twitter.com/XvruvzoLoq — Southwood (@Southwoodoffl) March 28, 2024