#Aavesham [#ABRatings - 4/5]



- Both First half and Second was too good filled with many Fun moments💥

- Goosebumps Interval block and Climax🥵

- Excellent performance from FahadhFaasil🫡

- Few lags were there in mid of second half but dont affect the flow much🤝

- Superb writing… pic.twitter.com/KzBjG8x21x — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 11, 2024

#Aavesham - Another Banger movie from MALAYALAM 🥵🔥🔥

FahadhFaasil - What a performer 🛐

Climax was excellent filled with Goosebumps ❤️❤️



Yes Mollywood dropped another quality content....Blockbuster indeed 💯✅ pic.twitter.com/l0DdXIgvyh — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 11, 2024

#Aavesham — ENTERTAINMENT….. ENTERTAINMENT…. ENTERTAINMENT !!!! 🔥🔥🔥



FULL ON FAFA SHOW 🕺🏻👊🔥



DETAILED REVIEW SOON. pic.twitter.com/Mv1vn9FmFa — Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) April 11, 2024