#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan takes a disastrous opening at the box office in India: Collects around ₹ 15 crore nett on the opening day as per early estimates on Eid Day. Real value around ₹ 9-10 crore.



It is a Huge setback for the makers. Lifetime will wrap under ₹ 80 crore nett. 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/5aJ9GC5L64