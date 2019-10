View this post on Instagram

No better way to do a #throwbackthursday commemorating 9 years of #Anwar as of Oct 15th and to wish my 3-time costar & colleague @therealprithvi a very Happy Birthday. And here’s a gift of #memory.. my dad actually found this video a week ago and I think this is just priceless of us filming ‘Kanninimaneele’ song in Chattru, Manali along with Amal & Soubin on a historical bridge in the middle of nowhere after a major vehicle breakdown(I won’t forget that night). We never got to Spiti Valley & ended up in this hardly uninhabited area & making ... no.. rather creating one of the coolest romantic songs ever in malayalam cinema. And again .. Happy Birhtday Prithvi! Cheers 🍾🍻 and wish you all happiness.