‘ഞങ്ങളും നാണിക്കുന്നു’ ; വിമർശനത്തോട് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യപ്പെട്ട് വിജയ് യേശുദാസ്

View this post on Instagram

Kerala, seriously, this trash epidemic is ridiculous. You boast about having the highest literacy rate and this is what I see every single day?? Are we serious!? I understand this is not my homeland and I’m a visitor here, but how much can you destroy yourselves?? I mean throwing trash over a railing on a cliff, seriously!?😡 USE YOUR BRAIN. At this point I’m becoming angrier as the days go on. PLEASE STOP THIS NONSENSE. It doesn’t matter if there’s no trash bin, TAKE YOUR TRASH HOME!! YOU BROUGHT IT WITH YOU, TAKE IT WITH YOU!! It’s that simple!! 😤 • Subscribe to my YouTube channel: Back 2 Life and follow my journey 🎥 • #india #indian #godsowncountry #kerala #keralaindia #indiavlog #indianvlogger #keralavlog #wayanad #wayanadindia #foreignersinindia #indialife #indiabeauty #indiascenery #iloveindia #calicut #kerala #indiatea #vayanad #wanderlust #worldtraveler #indiascenery #godsowncountry #kurumbalakottahilltop #kurumbalakotta #indiatravel #indiatravels #mallu #dxb #nationalgeographic #back2life #cleanindia