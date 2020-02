പാട്ടിന്റെ റാണിയും രാജകുമാരിയും ഒറ്റ ഫ്രെയ്മിൽ; ചിത്രയും ശ്രേയയും ഒരുമിച്ചെത്തിയപ്പോൾ

View this post on Instagram

A backstage moment with @kschithra ma’am. She continues to inspire me everyday. From the time I heard her for the first time , that song- Kehna hi kya.. I have been in awe of her. In our first meeting in the studio, I was completely floored by how beautiful a person she is, a legend with such grace, humility and affection. I feel honoured to have sung many great songs with her, in her presence. Chithra ji I love you deeply🙏🏻♥️