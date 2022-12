#GujaratAssemblyPolls | BJP candidate from Jamnagar North, Rivaba Jadeja holds a roadshow in Jamnagar, along with her husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.



As per official EC trends, she is leading with a margin of 50,456 votes over AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur. pic.twitter.com/TgnDKGJB9Z