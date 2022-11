ഒരോവറിൽ 7 സിക്സ്, 43 റൺസ്; 159 പന്തിൽ 220*: റെക്കോർഡുകൾ അടിച്ചുകൂട്ടി ഋതുരാജ്

Records created by Ruturaj Gaikwad in #VijayHazareTrophy today



- Maiden List A double-hundred, betters his PB to 220*

- Joint-most runs in an over in List A cricket (42 off 43)

- 1st batter to score 7 sixes in an over in List A cricket.

- 11th Indian to hit List A double-hundred