ജീവിതത്തില്‍ അടിമുടി ഉണ്ടായ ആ മാറ്റത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് മനസ്സു തുറന്ന് അമല പോള്‍

My dearest fam, You already know by now that my profile is a reflection of my life. In my unending journey towards becoming the best version of myself, both physically and mentally, I signed up for a healing process called the Panchakarma. In our fast-paced lives and western influence we seldom value the treasures of our ancestors. They've left behind a gold mine of information just waiting to be put into practise. This treatment was a complete transformation, a story of purging and revival. It takes immense self-control and strength to go through this process, I am amazed with things the mind is capable of doing. Follow me along for the next few days as I take you along my experience of 180° transformation. 📸 In frame: Me on the 20th day of my 28 day Panchakarma experience! Shot by myyyyyyyyy @abijithpaul ❤️ #ayurveda #vedicscience #purgeyoursoul #cleanseyourbody #freeyourmind #panchakarma #healyourself #loveyourself #happyequinox