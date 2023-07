ഈ വീഴ്ച എങ്ങനെ സംഭവിച്ചു! ഒാർഡർ ചെയ്തത് പനീർ ബിരിയാണി കിട്ടിയത് ചിക്കൻ; മറുപടിയുമായി സൊമാറ്റോ

My friend is in Varanasi with his family during this holy month of Sawan. He had ordered family pack Paneer veg biryani (worth ₹ 1228) from the famous '@BehrouzBiryani' through @zomato, but they made them eat chicken biryani instead! @deepigoyal



This family never eats meat, but… pic.twitter.com/ogsNwblU4d