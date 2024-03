Le gasp! it's us!🤭🇮🇩



Wae Rebo in Flores Island, East Nusa Tenggara is a beaut like none other!



You'll get there after a 4hr trek by foot from Denge Village. No cellphone coverage, cool crisp mountain air, and electricity only from 6-10pm!