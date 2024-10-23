ഫിഫ്റ്റി ഫിഫ്റ്റി ലോട്ടറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. എല്ലാ ബുധനാഴ്ചകളിലും ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് മൂന്ന് മണിക്കാണ് നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുക. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം ഒരുകോടി രൂപ. രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം 10 ലക്ഷം രൂപ. 50 രൂപയാണ് ഭാഗ്യക്കുറിയുടെ വില. FIFTY-FIFTY LOTTERY NO.FF-114th DRAW held on:- 23/10/2024,3:00 PM AT GORKY BHAVAN, NEAR BAKERY JUNCTION, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

1st Prize Rs :10000000/- 1) FY 180542 (PALAKKAD)

Cons Prize-Rs :8000/- FN 180542FO 180542FP 180542FR 180542 FS 180542 FT 180542 FU 180542FV 180542FW 180542FX 180542 FZ 180542

2nd Prize Rs :1000000/- 1) FZ 624705 (PALAKKAD)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

3rd Prize-Rs :5000/- 0238 0654 1192 1981 2219 2343 3079 3286 3553 4404 4717 5911 6472 6552 6596 7592 8806 9099 9157 9298 9320 9361 9739

4th Prize-Rs :2000/- 0693 1023 1199 1421 2471 2626 2698 2954 4335 7347 8247 9923

5th Prize-Rs :1000/- 0264 1431 1455 1569 2117 2149 2801 3308 3309 3340 4514 4632 5144 5820 6079 6744 6909 7164 7374 7511 8586 8620 8854 9395

6th Prize-Rs :500/- 0027 0169 0253 0312 0413 0434 0459 0570 0694 0721 0803 0945 0997 1137 1339 1552 1628 1763 1821 1858 2094 2096 2126 2234 2501 2664 2743 2806 3022 3120 3546 3814 3962 4089 4133 4175 4310 4342 4345 4355 4411 4454 4477 4490 4961 5006 5220 5357 5388 5389 5395 5396 5432 5581 5646 5676 5761 5826 5939 6015 6107 6334 6571 6641 6741 6849 7035 7041 7087 7098 7341 7472 7538 7564 7581 7582 7863 8028 8038 8218 8315 8339 8460 8615 8766 8874 9090 9330 9332 9387 9469 9558 9623 9837 9900 9949

7th Prize-Rs :100/- 0096 0137 0146 0179 0187 0255 0311 0430 0431 0580 0733 0828 0953 0961 1097 1193 1351 1852 1861 1920 2192 2198 2208 2269 2357 2540 2873 3028 3057 3066 3087 3170 3294 3338 3391 3638 3725 3800 3816 3860 3868 3998 4007 4036 4063 4161 4281 4377 4547 4564 4570 4583 4703 4824 4865 4866 4991 5033 5055 5071 5669 5774 5819 5839 6052 6054 6098 6153 6320 6509 6586 6688 6713 6817 7005 7068 7074 7108 7129 7315 7359 7380 7384 7531 7618 7625 7661 7716 7864 7890 7905 7930 7955 8049 8092 8120 8130 8157 8168 8217 8270 8284 8313 8320 8400 8420 8425 8489 8761 8848 8868 8961 9071 9203 9256 9283 9363 9364 9596 9734 9803 9813 9861 9876 9880 9919

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.