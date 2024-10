Amal Neerad delivers a clean psychological thriller which gets gripping towards the climax.



The whole cast shines,

Seeing Kunchako in the 2nd half was a beauty. Jyothirmai was perfect for the role.



Sushin was top notch as usual.



Oru Amal Neerad padam🔥#Bougainvillea pic.twitter.com/5Yv5LPgvx1 — Gouri Sankar (@GouriSa18778918) October 17, 2024

#Bougainvillea is a slow-paced psychological thriller with good 1st half & decent 2nd half. Kubo & Jyothirmayi deliver superb performances, while Sushin's music elevates the film’s mood. Although FAFA doesn’t have much to do, his presence more appeal to film. Despite a somewhat… pic.twitter.com/MhkS2bZI6L — Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) October 17, 2024